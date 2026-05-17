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'If she gets an uncontested lead she will be difficult to pass' - Richard Birch with a strong Hamilton fancy
Our top tipster with his pick of the morning odds
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'Everything points to him going close' - Tom Segal thinks there is plenty more to come from this unexposed handicapper
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
- 'He will be seen to better effect with the emphasis on stamina' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday
more inPricewise Extra
- 'Everything points to him going close' - Tom Segal thinks there is plenty more to come from this unexposed handicapper
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
- 'He will be seen to better effect with the emphasis on stamina' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday