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'I am adamant there is plenty more to come from him' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 5-2 winner
Our top tipster with a strong Cartmel fancy
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
- 'He's been crying out for this step up in trip' - Tom Segal with his pick of the prices on Friday
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
- 'He's been crying out for this step up in trip' - Tom Segal with his pick of the prices on Friday
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers