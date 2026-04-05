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'His early season form strongly suggests this mark underestimates him' - Richard Birch is sweet on a Plumpton hurdler
Our top tipster with his pick of the morning odds
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'It's a surprise to see him at such big odds' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped chaser to back at Haydock
- 'She ran with credit against some of the best fillies of her generation' - Tom Segal with a handicap outsider to back
- 'I didn't imagine for a minute that he would be anywhere near as big as 20-1' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- 'He will continue to remain of interest in 0-100 handicap hurdles' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices at Wincanton
- 'He's talented enough in these conditions' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play who once beat Constitution Hill
more inPricewise Extra
- 'It's a surprise to see him at such big odds' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped chaser to back at Haydock
- 'She ran with credit against some of the best fillies of her generation' - Tom Segal with a handicap outsider to back
- 'I didn't imagine for a minute that he would be anywhere near as big as 20-1' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- 'He will continue to remain of interest in 0-100 handicap hurdles' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices at Wincanton
- 'He's talented enough in these conditions' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play who once beat Constitution Hill