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'He's undoubtedly handicapped to be competitive' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway with a 5-2 selection who should be suited by the return to further
- Paul Kealy with a course specialist and 13-2 shot whose 'latest effort was a huge step in the right direction'
- Tom Segal thinks this unexposed handicapper and 12-1 chance 'could be thrown in' off his opening mark
- Yesterday's Pricewise Extra selection won at odds of 5-1 - now Tom Segal picks out a 10-1 shot who can improve for the drop in trip
- Paul Kealy with a 5-1 chance who 'has a big chance in a run of the mill handicap'
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway with a 5-2 selection who should be suited by the return to further
- Paul Kealy with a course specialist and 13-2 shot whose 'latest effort was a huge step in the right direction'
- Tom Segal thinks this unexposed handicapper and 12-1 chance 'could be thrown in' off his opening mark
- Yesterday's Pricewise Extra selection won at odds of 5-1 - now Tom Segal picks out a 10-1 shot who can improve for the drop in trip
- Paul Kealy with a 5-1 chance who 'has a big chance in a run of the mill handicap'