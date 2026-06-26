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'He's been crying out for this step up in trip' - Tom Segal with his pick of the prices on Friday
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
- 'He should prove hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a Brighton sprinter to back on Monday
- 'He is the best handicapped horse in the race' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to make no mistake this time
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
- 'He should prove hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a Brighton sprinter to back on Monday
- 'He is the best handicapped horse in the race' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to make no mistake this time