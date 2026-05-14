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'He will be seen to better effect with the emphasis on stamina' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday
- 'He's the one to be on off a career-low mark' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to continue trainer's excellent run
- Graeme Rodway fancies one at Longchamp who is returning from a break and 'goes well fresh'
- Tom Segal thinks the track will be perfect for a strong traveller who 'has a good chance of making all'
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday
- 'He's the one to be on off a career-low mark' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to continue trainer's excellent run
- Graeme Rodway fancies one at Longchamp who is returning from a break and 'goes well fresh'
- Tom Segal thinks the track will be perfect for a strong traveller who 'has a good chance of making all'
more inBetting offers