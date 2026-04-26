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'He renews rivalry on 11lb better terms' - Richard Birch with a handicapper to back at Nottingham
Our top tipster finds the morning value
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks more than fairly handicapped' - Tom Segal with a sprinter to back at Haydock
- Tom Segal with one who has dropped a long way in the handicap and looks primed to take advantage
- 'That form could not have worked out much better' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the prices on Thursday
- 'He could be seriously competitive this time' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'I'll be disappointed if he's not different class' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks more than fairly handicapped' - Tom Segal with a sprinter to back at Haydock
- Tom Segal with one who has dropped a long way in the handicap and looks primed to take advantage
- 'That form could not have worked out much better' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the prices on Thursday
- 'He could be seriously competitive this time' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'I'll be disappointed if he's not different class' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play