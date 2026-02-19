Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He may have more to come at the trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
Our top tipster heads to Newcastle for his Pricewise Extra selection
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 35% off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway nailed another 100-30 winner last night and is back with his pick of the morning prices
- 'She can take another step forward' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Tuesday morning prices
- 'This isn't a strong race and conditions look ideal' - Richard Birch with a mare to back at Carlisle
- 'The drop in trip could prove key' - Richard Birch fancies this mare to bounce back to form on Sunday
- 'There won't be many finishing stronger' - Robbie Wilders is in love with a 7-1 each-way play at Ascot
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway nailed another 100-30 winner last night and is back with his pick of the morning prices
- 'She can take another step forward' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Tuesday morning prices
- 'This isn't a strong race and conditions look ideal' - Richard Birch with a mare to back at Carlisle
- 'The drop in trip could prove key' - Richard Birch fancies this mare to bounce back to form on Sunday
- 'There won't be many finishing stronger' - Robbie Wilders is in love with a 7-1 each-way play at Ascot