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'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
- 'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
- Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
- 'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Coral Glorious Goodwood day two free bets: get £30 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
- 'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
- Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
- 'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Coral Glorious Goodwood day two free bets: get £30 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers