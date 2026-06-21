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'He is the best handicapped horse in the race' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to make no mistake this time
Our top tipster with his pick of the morning prices
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He can make his class tell' - Tom Segal pinpoints the morning value on Down Royal's Ulster Derby card
- 'He has everything in his favour and is handicapped to strike' - Tom Segal with his pick of the morning prices on Friday
- 'He's getting ready to strike again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet after Wednesday's 28-1 winner
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
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- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He can make his class tell' - Tom Segal pinpoints the morning value on Down Royal's Ulster Derby card
- 'He has everything in his favour and is handicapped to strike' - Tom Segal with his pick of the morning prices on Friday
- 'He's getting ready to strike again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet after Wednesday's 28-1 winner
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
more inBetting offers
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets