Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He is an attractive bet now' - Keith Melrose with an each-way play at Cheltenham on Friday
Our top tipster takes aim at day one of the November meeting
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'The trip may suit him more than the favourite' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play at Warwick
- In-form tipster Graeme Rodway is back with his pick of the morning prices at Hereford
- 'If he's in the same frame of mind he ought to go close' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He's evidently handicapped to win again' - Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the Monday morning prices
- 'She could take these apart if everything goes her way' - Richard Birch's best bet at Huntingdon
more inPricewise Extra
- 'The trip may suit him more than the favourite' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play at Warwick
- In-form tipster Graeme Rodway is back with his pick of the morning prices at Hereford
- 'If he's in the same frame of mind he ought to go close' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He's evidently handicapped to win again' - Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the Monday morning prices
- 'She could take these apart if everything goes her way' - Richard Birch's best bet at Huntingdon