Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He can prove himself well treated' - Robbie Wilders fancies a lightly raced handicapper at Haydock on Saturday
Our man eyes one up
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'Another career-best is in the offing' - Keith Melrose fancies a sprinter at double-figure odds at Haydock
- 'That's a sign he's at least as good as last year' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- Keith Melrose with one who 'looks a class above' at Kempton on Wednesday
- 'He looks certain to relish the extra yardage' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- 'A mark of 74 is by no means his ceiling' - Richard Birch makes the case for a well drawn Windsor sprinter
more inPricewise Extra
- 'Another career-best is in the offing' - Keith Melrose fancies a sprinter at double-figure odds at Haydock
- 'That's a sign he's at least as good as last year' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- Keith Melrose with one who 'looks a class above' at Kempton on Wednesday
- 'He looks certain to relish the extra yardage' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- 'A mark of 74 is by no means his ceiling' - Richard Birch makes the case for a well drawn Windsor sprinter