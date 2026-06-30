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'He makes some appeal for a yard that is firing in the winners' - Paul Kealy's pick of the Tuesday morning prices
Our expert tipster with his early value play
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway is expecting this course-and-distance winner to 'bounce back' from a defeat last time
- 'I am adamant there is plenty more to come from him' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 5-2 winner
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
- 'He's been crying out for this step up in trip' - Tom Segal with his pick of the prices on Friday
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway is expecting this course-and-distance winner to 'bounce back' from a defeat last time
- 'I am adamant there is plenty more to come from him' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 5-2 winner
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
- 'He's been crying out for this step up in trip' - Tom Segal with his pick of the prices on Friday
- Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday