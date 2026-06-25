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Graeme Rodway had 4-1 and 5-2 winners yesterday - he returns with a big-priced selection at Newmarket on Thursday
Our expert tipster with his early value play
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
- 'He should prove hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a Brighton sprinter to back on Monday
- 'He is the best handicapped horse in the race' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to make no mistake this time
- 'He can make his class tell' - Tom Segal pinpoints the morning value on Down Royal's Ulster Derby card
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- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
more inPricewise Extra
- 'A good chance of following up' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'This greater test of stamina is in his favour' - Graeme Rodway with his best bet on Tuesday
- 'He should prove hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a Brighton sprinter to back on Monday
- 'He is the best handicapped horse in the race' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to make no mistake this time
- 'He can make his class tell' - Tom Segal pinpoints the morning value on Down Royal's Ulster Derby card
more inBetting offers
- Scotland vs Brazil: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match