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'Everything points to him going close' - Tom Segal thinks there is plenty more to come from this unexposed handicapper
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
- 'He will be seen to better effect with the emphasis on stamina' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday
- 'He's the one to be on off a career-low mark' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to continue trainer's excellent run
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
- 'He will be seen to better effect with the emphasis on stamina' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Graeme Rodway reckons that his pick of the morning prices is a 'must-bet' against the hot favourite
- Paul Kealy with one 'certainly handicapped to go well' at Beverley on Tuesday
- 'He's the one to be on off a career-low mark' - Richard Birch expects hurdler to continue trainer's excellent run
more inBetting offers
- Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
- Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Eurovision 2026: complete betting guide, best bookmakers and latest odds
- York Dante Festival free bets: best betting offers on day two at York worth £600+