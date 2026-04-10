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'Everything is in place for him to run a huge race' - Tom Segal with a course specialist to back at Wexford
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices 'caught the eye with a strong finish' last time
- 'His price is surely too big' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his pick of the morning prices has 'outstanding claims'
- 'She looks sure to go well' - Tom Segal is siding with a handicapper saddled by in-form Noel Meade
- 'His early season form strongly suggests this mark underestimates him' - Richard Birch is sweet on a Plumpton hurdler
more inBetting offers
- Tote Aintree Day 2 offer: bet £5 get £20 in free bets for Topham Chase day
- Aintree Friday betting offer: get £30 in free bets with William Hill
- Grand National Festival day 2: claim £40 in BetMGM free bets
- SBK Grand National Festival offer: bet £5, get £30 in free bets
- Get £40 in free bets for day two of the Grand National Festival with Sky Bet
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices 'caught the eye with a strong finish' last time
- 'His price is surely too big' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his pick of the morning prices has 'outstanding claims'
- 'She looks sure to go well' - Tom Segal is siding with a handicapper saddled by in-form Noel Meade
- 'His early season form strongly suggests this mark underestimates him' - Richard Birch is sweet on a Plumpton hurdler
more inBetting offers
- Tote Aintree Day 2 offer: bet £5 get £20 in free bets for Topham Chase day
- Aintree Friday betting offer: get £30 in free bets with William Hill
- Grand National Festival day 2: claim £40 in BetMGM free bets
- SBK Grand National Festival offer: bet £5, get £30 in free bets
- Get £40 in free bets for day two of the Grand National Festival with Sky Bet