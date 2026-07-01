'I wouldn't be laying him at a double-figure price' - Paul Kealy is eyeing a shock result in the Eclipse

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This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm. Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

*This article was first published in the Racing Post Weekender, available in most retailers and readable online for those with a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscription