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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He's a country mile better than his mark' - Paul Kealy is back in action after a 4-1 Wednesday winner
Our top tipster has six tips for the action on the Knavesmire
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He's nothing like a 20-1 chance on his best form' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at York
- Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He's nothing like a 20-1 chance on his best form' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at York
- Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
more inBetting offers
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one