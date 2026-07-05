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'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
Bearish17:00 AyrView Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ed Dunlop
Bearish
5.00 Ayr
1pt win at 13-2 generally
Bearish showed loads of promise when a 150-1 fourth to the useful Yazin on his sole start as a juvenile last season, and he's shown plenty this season, too, despite being beaten at long odds-on last time.
An odds-on winner of a Thirsk novice on his return, Bearish was downed by an 80-1 shot at Hamilton last time, but the ground was very fast and the son of Kodi Bear, who did most of his best running on a slower surface, did not appear to appreciate it.
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