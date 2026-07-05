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'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
Slack Bob
3.30 Ayr
1pt win
Rousing Encore
4.30 Ayr
1pt each-way with firms offering five places
Jesse Luc
7.30 Wolverhampton
1pt win
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'You can put him anywhere in a race' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'You can put him anywhere in a race' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot