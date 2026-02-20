Who are the strongest and weakest favourites at Cheltenham? Johnny and DJ have their say along with their best weekend wagers

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny Dineen: It was a tale of two halves. Saturday was extremely costly, so much so that my tent was folded and neatly packed away as early as 2pm. I spent the remainder of the afternoon spectating from the cheap seats nursing my wounds. I didn't have a bet after 2pm. Sunday was the complete opposite, with Pure Steel getting me up and running early at Punchestown and the victory of Ksar Fatal later on put the finishing touches on a day that repaired all the damage done on Saturday. It is always seriously satisfying to obtain parity after a particularly nasty day, and even more pleasing when it's done quicker than you anticipated.

David Jennings: Got absolutely everything wrong. Some weeks I despise this question.

Who wins the big Grand National trial - the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse?

DJ: It's Three Card Brag for me. He's put together a sequence of cracking efforts this season, none better than when chasing home the prolific Panic Attack in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He'll cope fine with conditions and not only do I think the 9-2 is value for this, the 40-1 on offer for the Grand National looks huge too. He ran so much better than his finishing position suggests in the National last year, when he was just set alight too early by Sean Bowen.