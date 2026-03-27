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David Jennings had an 11-2 winning nap on Saturday - find out their best bets for Sunday's racing
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look ahead to a busy weekend
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: I'm still scratching my head wondering how in God's name I managed to throw away what seemed an unassailable midweek lead and ultimately finish up with hardly enough to pay for a starter at a Chinese takeaway by Sunday evening. It just goes to show that you can never count your chickens in this game. Cheers can turn to jeers so quickly. The Sadim touch arrived at my doorstep on Friday and was a guest for the entire weekend, thus negating all the good work done earlier in the week and, even though the net result wasn't a deficit, it most certainly felt like one.
DJ: Charisma Cat came to the rescue at Newbury. I was on her at 15-2 and she eased the pain of watching Khrisma throw away what looked a gilt-edged opportunity at Kelso, when crashing through the second-last. She remains well handicapped and there'll surely be another day.
Is Albert Einstein the real deal and will he win the 2,000 Guineas?
DJ: Everything we hear is screaming that he is. I know people will point to Aidan O'Brien always hyping up his best colt, but there were other alternatives he could surely have bigged up last season. Pierre Bonnard looks special, but it was this guy who has always been the apple of his eye. The Gladness will tell us everything we need to know about him. If he passes that test easily, it's hard to see what will beat him in the Guineas. Publish and Item are the two I like at the moment, but it doesn't appear to be a vintage Guineas on paper.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
- 'I could see him running a huge race in the Albert Bartlett at 33-1' - Johnny Dineen has a big-priced fancy on Friday
- 'He has a genius on his back and festival form - what's not to like?' - David Jennings is keen on one in the day three finale
- 'I'm getting an incredible word for him and he's 40-1!' - Johnny Dineen fancies a massive outsider on day two at Cheltenham
- 'I think he'll go off favourite and I think he'll win; he's going to make or break my day' - Johnny and DJ on the opening day at Cheltenham
- Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers
- 'I could see him running a huge race in the Albert Bartlett at 33-1' - Johnny Dineen has a big-priced fancy on Friday
- 'He has a genius on his back and festival form - what's not to like?' - David Jennings is keen on one in the day three finale
- 'I'm getting an incredible word for him and he's 40-1!' - Johnny Dineen fancies a massive outsider on day two at Cheltenham
- 'I think he'll go off favourite and I think he'll win; he's going to make or break my day' - Johnny and DJ on the opening day at Cheltenham