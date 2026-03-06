Johnny and DJ both tipped Imperial Cup winner Mondo Man - they've also revealed their Cheltenham Festival bankers and Lucky 15s

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny Dineen: I had five bets on Saturday and all five won, would you believe. The problem was that it was sandwiched between two desperate days on Friday and Sunday where I did nothing right. That's a glaring example of how unpredictable this game can be and in the space of three afternoons, you can go from zero to hero and then revert quickly back to zero again. I'm invariably quite positive about these types of rollercoaster periods, however, and the way I’d look at it would be that I should be very glad of the Saturday which almost repaired the other two days.

David Jennings: Well, it started beautifully as Doyen Du Bar absolutely bolted up in the opener at Kelso. Then we proceeded to slide down one of the black slopes in Val Thorens as all remaining selections ran absolutely deplorably, most notably Florida Dreams.

Who wins the Imperial Cup at Sandown?

DJ: There's a maximum field of 22 and, obviously, he'll need a little luck along the way, but Mondo Man has so much more ability than a 123-rated handicapper and he could destroy this field if doing things right in the race. In fact, 11-4 isn't a bad price at all and I would argue he should be a shade shorter now that Khrisma hasn't shown up.