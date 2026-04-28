'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior

Fact To File or Gaelic Warrior?

Johnny Dineen: Neither actually. I don’t think it's a two-horse race and the one who looks overpriced to me is Inothewayurthinkin . He did remarkably well to finish as close as he did in the Gold Cup given the way things went for him on the first circuit and I could see him having a big say with Keith Donoghue back aboard.

David Jennings: If the Gaelic Warrior who showed up at Cheltenham turns up here, it’s game over. That was poetry; every single line rhymed and he flowed from start to finish. I actually think he’s better going right-handed as well.

Can The Mourne Rambler pull off the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Bumper double?

DJ: He could, but Dromard blew me away at Gowran. It was a performance that went under the radar as everyone was focused on Cheltenham the Saturday before the festival. He put massive distance between himself and the pack in the space of a few strides and I have a feeling he’s seriously smart. Patrick Mullins has picked the right one, I’m pretty sure of that.