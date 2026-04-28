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TippingJohnny v DJ
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'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and sparring partner David Jennings with their thoughts on Wednesday's card

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Fact To File or Gaelic Warrior?

Johnny Dineen: Neither actually. I don’t think it's a two-horse race and the one who looks overpriced to me is Inothewayurthinkin. He did remarkably well to finish as close as he did in the Gold Cup given the way things went for him on the first circuit and I could see him having a big say with Keith Donoghue back aboard.

David Jennings: If the Gaelic Warrior who showed up at Cheltenham turns up here, it’s game over. That was poetry; every single line rhymed and he flowed from start to finish. I actually think he’s better going right-handed as well. 

Can The Mourne Rambler pull off the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Bumper double? 

DJ: He could, but Dromard blew me away at Gowran. It was a performance that went under the radar as everyone was focused on Cheltenham the Saturday before the festival. He put massive distance between himself and the pack in the space of a few strides and I have a feeling he’s seriously smart. Patrick Mullins has picked the right one, I’m pretty sure of that. 

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