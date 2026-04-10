David Jennings' Grand National festival banker has gone in at 11-4 - find out both his and Johnny Dineen's best bet for the big race

Easy one to start with – who wins the Grand National?

Johnny: A tentative vote to Monty's Star. He looks as though he has been trained for the race all season. He has a touch of class, jumps well, has a top jockey on board, and should run a huge race. Whether he's good enough, I don't know, but he'll give you a good run for your money.

DJ: I have no doubt Jagwar is the best-handicapped horse in the race off 152. He's officially 5lb well-in and I actually think he has a lot more talent than a mark of 157. He's a clumsy so-and-so, who reminds me a bit of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He gets himself into tremendous positions but struggles to score. He lacks composure at the most inopportune times in his races, but he is now battle-hardened from some big handicaps at Cheltenham and I have a feeling these Grand National fences will bring out the best in him. I know 10-1 seems a bit skimpy now, but it might not after the race.

Who is your Grand National day banker?

DJ: He's not just my banker of the day, he's my banker of the meeting – it's Bossman Jack in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle. I loved the way he travelled through the Turners at Cheltenham and I think this track will really suit him. He's a seriously smart individual.