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David Jennings' Grand National festival banker has gone in at 11-4 - find out both his and Johnny Dineen's best bet for the big race
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look ahead to the biggest day of the year
Easy one to start with – who wins the Grand National?
Johnny: A tentative vote to Monty's Star. He looks as though he has been trained for the race all season. He has a touch of class, jumps well, has a top jockey on board, and should run a huge race. Whether he's good enough, I don't know, but he'll give you a good run for your money.
DJ: I have no doubt Jagwar is the best-handicapped horse in the race off 152. He's officially 5lb well-in and I actually think he has a lot more talent than a mark of 157. He's a clumsy so-and-so, who reminds me a bit of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He gets himself into tremendous positions but struggles to score. He lacks composure at the most inopportune times in his races, but he is now battle-hardened from some big handicaps at Cheltenham and I have a feeling these Grand National fences will bring out the best in him. I know 10-1 seems a bit skimpy now, but it might not after the race.
Who is your Grand National day banker?
DJ: He's not just my banker of the day, he's my banker of the meeting – it's Bossman Jack in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle. I loved the way he travelled through the Turners at Cheltenham and I think this track will really suit him. He's a seriously smart individual.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'He's chucked in off this mark and is a stonking each-way bet' - Johnny Dineen is very keen on one at Aintree on Friday
- 'I think he'll win against a weak field' - Johnny Dineen's banker of the whole Grand National meeting runs on Thursday
- 'How in the name of God is she 33-1?' - Johnny and DJ with their best weekend wagers, Irish Grand National fancy and a Flat horse to follow
- David Jennings had an 11-2 winning nap on Saturday - find out their best bets for Sunday's racing
- Johnny and DJ reveal their stupidest bets from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National fancies and weekend wagers