Final Demand is a superstar – fact or fiction? The Upping The Ante stars tackle the big topics and pick out their best Sunday bets

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny Dineen: I won. It was some welcome respite from a rather rocky period before and after Christmas. I put four winning days together between New Year's Eve and January 3 so it was an important confidence-boosting start to the year. The big freeze also afforded me the chance to take stock and apply a few resolutions that hopefully I will stick to, ones that may benefit my punting. No matter how old you are in this game, nearly every day is a school day.

David Jennings: I was away in Center Parcs with the family so I didn't do or see much, which is lucky but basically every horse I fancied was beaten, including Can You Call in the veterans' chase at Sandown. He ran the shocker of all shockers.

Who is your Saturday banker?

DJ: Don't give up on Kilwaughter yet. His bumper form is quite classy and there have been valid excuses for both his outings over hurdles. He's so much better than the bare form of those and I fully expect him to leave that form well behind in the opener at Warwick. I'm convinced he's a nice type.