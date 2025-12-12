- More
'I would have had no problem ploughing into him at evens so I can't believe he's 11-8 - he's in a different league to this lot'
The Upping The Ante stars with their main plays for a big weekend
How did last weekend go – did you win or lose?
Johnny Dineen: I managed to avoid the carnage at Cork on Sunday and emerged relatively unscathed, which was an achievement given all eight favourites were beaten and five of them were odds-on. It was, what you might call, a challenging day for punters. Majborough was my only bet on the card. I did manage to limit that damage somewhat when Djelo struck gold again in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon the same afternoon. Quite often in this game there can be more merit in avoiding significantly bad days than being on an open-top bus after a really good one.
David Jennings: Usual story – a smelly Saturday but Sunday cleaned the air. Galia Des Liteaux was my Saturday banker in the Becher and I was on each-way at 9-1, but she failed by a neck to snatch third after a gallant display on what proved to be her final start. We're Red And Blue was put up on this page as my Sunday banker and he obliged in good style for the O'Neill camp at 11-2 at Huntingdon.
Who wins the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Johnny: My two against the field are Jagwar, who looks very well treated on a mark of 148, and the ex-French recruit Kim Roque, who on the evidence of his debut for new trainer Joseph O Brien may well be leniently treated off a mark 20lb less. He really caught the eye under Richie Deegan at this venue 27 days ago, when travelling and jumping like a very smart horse.
Published on inJohnny v DJ
Last updated
