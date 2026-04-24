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'I can't believe his odds' - who are Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' Punchestown festival bankers?
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look ahead to a huge weekend
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: Saturday was a losing day, despite my strongest fancy of the whole day winning in the shape of Gillane, but Sunday was much better so I won overall. My luck has been decent of late but I'm now entering a time of the year when historically things become a lot more difficult for me. Summer racing, be it jumps or Flat, is so much trickier and for the next five months or so, in footballing terms, I will be playing with a sweeper and maybe a false number nine, as well as a second goalkeeper! An increase in competitiveness over the jumps and the miniscule margins often at play on the Flat are two huge factors which can swing the pendulum in the bookies' favour and, from my own perspective, it is the time to batten down at least a hatch or two.
DJ: Next question, please.
Who wins the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown?
DJ: The stage is set for a glorious goodbye between Johnny Burke and Fergal O'Brien. In D'Or is a sublime jumper, comes here fresh and must have a few pounds up his sleeve off 137. It's one of the worst runnings of this famous race I can remember and he can take full advantage. He's one of my strongest fancies of the day.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'Quite simply he's the most likely winner' - Johnny Dineen has a strong fancy in the Scottish National and reveals his flop of the jumps season
- David Jennings' Grand National festival banker has gone in at 11-4 - find out both his and Johnny Dineen's best bet for the big race
- 'He's chucked in off this mark and is a stonking each-way bet' - Johnny Dineen is very keen on one at Aintree on Friday
- 'I think he'll win against a weak field' - Johnny Dineen's banker of the whole Grand National meeting runs on Thursday
- 'How in the name of God is she 33-1?' - Johnny and DJ with their best weekend wagers, Irish Grand National fancy and a Flat horse to follow
- 'Quite simply he's the most likely winner' - Johnny Dineen has a strong fancy in the Scottish National and reveals his flop of the jumps season
- David Jennings' Grand National festival banker has gone in at 11-4 - find out both his and Johnny Dineen's best bet for the big race
- 'He's chucked in off this mark and is a stonking each-way bet' - Johnny Dineen is very keen on one at Aintree on Friday
- 'I think he'll win against a weak field' - Johnny Dineen's banker of the whole Grand National meeting runs on Thursday
- 'How in the name of God is she 33-1?' - Johnny and DJ with their best weekend wagers, Irish Grand National fancy and a Flat horse to follow