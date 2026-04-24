'I can't believe his odds' - who are Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' Punchestown festival bankers?

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: Saturday was a losing day, despite my strongest fancy of the whole day winning in the shape of Gillane, but Sunday was much better so I won overall. My luck has been decent of late but I'm now entering a time of the year when historically things become a lot more difficult for me. Summer racing, be it jumps or Flat, is so much trickier and for the next five months or so, in footballing terms, I will be playing with a sweeper and maybe a false number nine, as well as a second goalkeeper! An increase in competitiveness over the jumps and the miniscule margins often at play on the Flat are two huge factors which can swing the pendulum in the bookies' favour and, from my own perspective, it is the time to batten down at least a hatch or two.

DJ: Next question, please.

Who wins the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown?

DJ: The stage is set for a glorious goodbye between Johnny Burke and Fergal O'Brien. In D'Or is a sublime jumper, comes here fresh and must have a few pounds up his sleeve off 137. It's one of the worst runnings of this famous race I can remember and he can take full advantage. He's one of my strongest fancies of the day.