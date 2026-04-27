Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'

Who is your opening day banker at Punchestown?

Johnny Dineen: It’s not the sort of race I would usually go anywhere near but I’ll be getting stuck into Putapoundinthejar each-way in the Listed Kilashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (3.40). Sean Bowen is getting all the way down to 10st 1lb for the ride and Tony Martin's six-year-old warmed up for this with a Flat win at Bellewstown a few weeks ago. He’s got to be well handicapped off 124 and 12-1 is a fair price.

Can El Cairos bounce back? Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

David Jennings: Even a repeat of El Cairos’s Supreme effort might be good enough to land the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15) and I think he’s a cracking bet at 5-2. He went to Cheltenham cold after just two maiden hurdles whereas the likes of Old Park Star were battle-hardened performers. That experience ought to have done him the world of good and I can’t see anything to beat him.

Who wins the first Grade 1 of the festival – the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle?

DJ: Easy, El Cairos. For all the reasons given above. Please don't get argumentative on me, Johnny. Just agree.