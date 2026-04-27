Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:20 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:20 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingJohnny v DJ
premium

Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and sparring partner David Jennings provide their thoughts on Tuesday's card

author image
Upping The Ante star

Who is your opening day banker at Punchestown? 

Johnny Dineen: It’s not the sort of race I would usually go anywhere near but I’ll be getting stuck into Putapoundinthejar each-way in the Listed Kilashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (3.40). Sean Bowen is getting all the way down to 10st 1lb for the ride and Tony Martin's six-year-old warmed up for this with a Flat win at Bellewstown a few weeks ago. He’s got to be well handicapped off 124 and 12-1 is a fair price.

El Cairos ridden by Jack Kennedy at Leopardstown
Can El Cairos bounce back?Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

David Jennings: Even a repeat of El Cairos’s Supreme effort might be good enough to land the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15) and I think he’s a cracking bet at 5-2. He went to Cheltenham cold after just two maiden hurdles whereas the likes of Old Park Star were battle-hardened performers. That experience ought to have done him the world of good and I can’t see anything to beat him.

Who wins the first Grade 1 of the festival – the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle?

 DJ: Easy, El Cairos. For all the reasons given above. Please don't get argumentative on me, Johnny. Just agree.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJohnny v DJ

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJohnny v DJ
more inJohnny v DJ