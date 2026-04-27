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Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and sparring partner David Jennings provide their thoughts on Tuesday's card
Who is your opening day banker at Punchestown?
Johnny Dineen: It’s not the sort of race I would usually go anywhere near but I’ll be getting stuck into Putapoundinthejar each-way in the Listed Kilashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (3.40). Sean Bowen is getting all the way down to 10st 1lb for the ride and Tony Martin's six-year-old warmed up for this with a Flat win at Bellewstown a few weeks ago. He’s got to be well handicapped off 124 and 12-1 is a fair price.
David Jennings: Even a repeat of El Cairos’s Supreme effort might be good enough to land the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15) and I think he’s a cracking bet at 5-2. He went to Cheltenham cold after just two maiden hurdles whereas the likes of Old Park Star were battle-hardened performers. That experience ought to have done him the world of good and I can’t see anything to beat him.
Who wins the first Grade 1 of the festival – the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle?
DJ: Easy, El Cairos. For all the reasons given above. Please don't get argumentative on me, Johnny. Just agree.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'He's chucked in off this mark and is a stonking each-way bet' - Johnny Dineen is very keen on one at Aintree on Friday
- 'I think he'll win against a weak field' - Johnny Dineen's banker of the whole Grand National meeting runs on Thursday
- 'I can't believe his odds' - who are Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' Punchestown festival bankers?
- 'Quite simply he's the most likely winner' - Johnny Dineen has a strong fancy in the Scottish National and reveals his flop of the jumps season
- David Jennings' Grand National festival banker has gone in at 11-4 - find out both his and Johnny Dineen's best bet for the big race
- 'He's chucked in off this mark and is a stonking each-way bet' - Johnny Dineen is very keen on one at Aintree on Friday
- 'I think he'll win against a weak field' - Johnny Dineen's banker of the whole Grand National meeting runs on Thursday