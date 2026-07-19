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Tipping

'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value

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Nyman
3.33 Redcar
1pt win at 15-2 generally

Even for a Sunday the fare is dreadfully weak in Britain, but I can just about make a case for a small bet on Nyman at around 15-2.

He was last of six on this course in May when last seen, but was said to have bled from the nose then, so you can understand why he has been off for nearly six weeks since.

Before that he'd actually been running quite well, with his best effort coming when a close fourth off a 4lb higher mark over this course and distance in a Class 3.

This is two rungs below that level, and Nyman is 3lb below his last winning mark, so he does have clear form claims if he can bounce back.

Roger Fell's only winner this month came on Friday, but he'd had three seconds in the ten days leading up to that, so his team seems in reasonable nick.

Silk
Nyman15:33 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Roger Fell

Read more...

'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner 

'His form has been splendidly advertised' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at the Curragh on Sunday 

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