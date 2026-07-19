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'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
Nyman
3.33 Redcar
1pt win at 15-2 generally
Even for a Sunday the fare is dreadfully weak in Britain, but I can just about make a case for a small bet on Nyman at around 15-2.
He was last of six on this course in May when last seen, but was said to have bled from the nose then, so you can understand why he has been off for nearly six weeks since.
Before that he'd actually been running quite well, with his best effort coming when a close fourth off a 4lb higher mark over this course and distance in a Class 3.
This is two rungs below that level, and Nyman is 3lb below his last winning mark, so he does have clear form claims if he can bounce back.
Roger Fell's only winner this month came on Friday, but he'd had three seconds in the ten days leading up to that, so his team seems in reasonable nick.
Read more...
'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
'His form has been splendidly advertised' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at the Curragh on Sunday
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- 'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- Graeme Rodway is hoping to follow up a 7-2 winner with one on Thursday who can 'outclass them off top weight'
- Graeme Rodway opens up with a 7-2 Wednesday winner - find out the rest of his tips
- Harry Wilson bagged 11-2 and 9-4 winners in last week's column - check out his fancies for Tuesday's racing
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
- Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote
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