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TippingRichard Birch
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'He delivered a career-best by some way last time' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner
Our top tipster kicks off the week with fancies at Redcar and Kelso
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Published on inPremium tips
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more inPremium tips
- 'She massively outran odds of 200-1 last time out' - Richard Birch with a Kelso hurdler to back
- 'She appears fortunate to have escaped with a 7lb rise' - Alan Sweetman thinks this mare looks well handicapped at Tramore
- 'She has been targeted at this and the step up in trip will suit' - Tom Segal with two tips on Sunday
- Denis Harney's first tip won at the Curragh - find out his other fancies on the card
- Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National
more inPremium tips
- 'She massively outran odds of 200-1 last time out' - Richard Birch with a Kelso hurdler to back
- 'She appears fortunate to have escaped with a 7lb rise' - Alan Sweetman thinks this mare looks well handicapped at Tramore
- 'She has been targeted at this and the step up in trip will suit' - Tom Segal with two tips on Sunday
- Denis Harney's first tip won at the Curragh - find out his other fancies on the card
- Paul Kealy had a 6-1 winner on Friday and his five Saturday tips include one 'worth chancing at big odds' in the Scottish Grand National