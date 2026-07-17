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TippingDenis Harney
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'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
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Published on inDenis Harney
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more inDenis Harney
- Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
- 'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
- Denis Harney had a 3-1 winner with his only tip on Sunday - he bids to follow up with one 'who will take a lot of stopping'
- Denis Harney has already bagged a 3-1 winner and thinks his second Sunday tip is 'absolutely flying'
- 'He's an eye-catching jockey booking' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
more inDenis Harney
- Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
- 'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
- Denis Harney had a 3-1 winner with his only tip on Sunday - he bids to follow up with one 'who will take a lot of stopping'
- Denis Harney has already bagged a 3-1 winner and thinks his second Sunday tip is 'absolutely flying'
- 'He's an eye-catching jockey booking' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday