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TippingDenis Harney
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'He can get some early funds in the kitty' - Denis Harney with three tips on the first day of Tramore's August meeting
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Published on inDenis Harney
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more inDenis Harney
- 'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
- 'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
- 'He can see off the Willie Mullins challenge' - Denis Harney with three tips at Roscommon on Tuesday
- Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
- Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway
more inDenis Harney
- 'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
- 'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
- 'He can see off the Willie Mullins challenge' - Denis Harney with three tips at Roscommon on Tuesday
- Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
- Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway