Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingDenis Harney
premium
'He can finally shake off the hoodoo' - Denis Harney with two tips at Sligo on Sunday
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDenis Harney
Last updated
Copy
more inDenis Harney
more inBetting offers
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
more inDenis Harney
more inBetting offers
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three