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TippingDenis Harney
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Denis Harney had a 3-1 winner with his only tip on Sunday - he bids to follow up with one 'who will take a lot of stopping'
Our top tipster with his best bets for the action at Killarney
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more inDenis Harney
more inBetting offers
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket