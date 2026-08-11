Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingDavid Jennings
premium
'She deserves credit for sticking around' - David Jennings with two tips for Gowran on Wednesday
Our tipster with his betting insight for the Irish action
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
Copy
more inDavid Jennings
- 'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
- 'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
- David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
- 'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
- 'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
more inDavid Jennings
- 'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
- 'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
- David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
- 'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
- 'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday