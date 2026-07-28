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TippingDavid Jennings
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'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings likes an outsider in the Galway Plate and has a few other fancies on the card
Our tipster with his betting insight for day three at Ballybrit
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more inDavid Jennings
more inBetting offers
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
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- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5