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'The first two have advertised the form spectacularly since' - Conor Fennelly with three selections on Friday
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Published on inConor Fennelly
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more inConor Fennelly
- 'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday
- 'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
- Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
- 'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
more inConor Fennelly
- 'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday
- 'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
- Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
- 'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday