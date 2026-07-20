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'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
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Published on inConor Fennelly
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more inConor Fennelly
- 'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
- 'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
- 'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
- 'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
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more inConor Fennelly
- 'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
- 'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
- 'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
- 'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
more inBetting offers
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30