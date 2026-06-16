Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day two of Royal Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Queen Mary Stakes

2.30 Royal Ascot

Key trends

By a sire with a stamina index between 5.9f and 8.4f, ten winners in last ten runnings

Top-two finish last time out, 10/10 (eight won)

Adjusted Racing Post Rating of at least 100, 10/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top rated, 9/10

Distance winner, 6/10

Other factors

Three winners were trained in America (two by Wesley Ward).

Five winners were beaten on their debut.

Verdict

Unbeaten in two, Victorious likely holds decent claims and is preferred ahead of Senorita Bonita who has a bit to find on ratings. However, the former has yet to race over the minimum trip, so preference is for Wild Blossom , who just about fares best on trends. Wathnan Racing's second string Alta Regina merits respect. US-trained fillies have fared well in recent times, so it would hardly be a surprise to see Ruiva or More Champagne figure prominently.

Wild Blossom 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Queen’s Vase

3.05 Royal Ascot

(Run over 2m until 2017)

Key trends

Top-three finish last time out, 9/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 108, 8/10

By a sire with a stamina index in excess of 1m2f, 7/10

Won within last two starts, 7/10

Rated within 8lb of RPR top-rated, 6/10 (exceptions rated 11lb to 18lb off top)

Other factors

Five winners ran in a Listed or Group race last time out.

Verdict

Limestone and Asakir fare better than most on trends with the former the pick of that pair who fared best when they met in a Listed contest at Navan last month. However, the overall vote goes to Galiyan, who impressed when breaking his maiden at Chester last time and has plenty of stamina in his pedigree. Port Of Spain disappointed in handicap company last time and has a bit to prove up in trip, but Mr Colonel has a nice profile and is the pick of those at longer odds.

Galiyan 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Duke of Cambridge Stakes

3.40 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Aged four, 9/10

Distance winner, 9/10

Rated within 6lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 121, 8/10

At least one top-three finish within last two starts, 8/10

Other factors

Five winners had yet to win a Group race.

Winners of the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket finished 122.

Three winners had run at the previous year’s meeting – one in the King Charles III (0), one in the Coronation Stakes (1) and one in this race (2).

Verdict

Blue Bolt has a solid profile and looks a major player, but she isn't any stronger on the trends than Catalina Delcarpio who earns the vote at a much bigger price. Third in last year's Ribblesdale, she has since proved this trip suits best. Friendly Soul missed last season and had excuses when pulled up on her reappearance. She has a chance on her best form. Jancis beat Cathedral in the Dahlia, but this year's edition didn't look strong, so Godspeed may be a bigger threat.

Catalina Delcarpio 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Prince of Wales’s Stakes

4.20 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Adjusted RPR of at least 133, 10/10

Aged four or five, 10/10

Distance winner, 9/10

Rated within 5lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10

Between seven and 17 career runs, 7/10

Other factors

Twelve fillies have gone to post, finishing 242566213673.

Since Rakti in 2004, two winners landed the prize on their reappearance (Free Eagle in 2015 and Love in 2021).

Four winners had previously landed a Group 1.

Verdict

An impressive winner last year, Ombudsman is fancied to stage a repeat. He faces no straightforward task, with Almaqam and Minnie Hauk in opposition, although last year's Arc winner Daryz is likely to provide the main challenge.

Ombudsman 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Royal Hunt Cup

5.00 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Aged four or five, 10/10 (eight aged four)

Carried between 9st and 9st 5lb, 9/10

Top-three finish at least once that season, 9/10 (exception making reappearance)

Officially rated between 95 and 103, 8/10

Won or been placed in a field of at least 13 runners, 7/10

Run between one and three times that campaign, 7/10

Distance winner, 6/10

Other factors

The last ten winners have been drawn fairly evenly – three drawn between one and ten, three drawn between 11 and 20 and four drawn 21 or higher.

Four winners wore some form of headgear.

Verdict

Best on the trends is Fifth Column , who did best of those drawn low when seventh in last season's Britannia. Indalo is next best for last year's winning stable. Mister Winston, Shout and Thunder Run all fare well on the criteria, as does Irish raider Jagged Edge. Best of the longshots is Lincoln winner Urban Lion, who was fifth in this 12 months ago.

Fifth Column 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Kensington Palace Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot

(Run on the round course from 2021-2023 and straight course 2024-2025)

Key trends

Aged four, 5/5

Won within last four starts, 5/5

Carried no more than 9st 1lb, 4/5

Won or placed over the trip, 4/5 (three won)

Won or placed in a handicap, 4/5 (three won, exception Group placed)

Other factors

All five winners returned a double-figure starting price.

Only one winner had won above Class 3 level.

Three winners failed to hit the top four last time out.

Verdict

The vote goes to Oolong Poobong who did best of those drawn high when fourth in last year's Sandringham. The booking of Jamie Spencer, who excels on the straight track here, looks notable. William Haggas's Alobayyah caught the eye when third here on her reappearance and is next best, although her longer priced stablemates Rhapsody and Seren Star also fare well on trends and shouldn't be taken lightly. Song N Dance, All Moonshine and Rumba Numba are all worth a look, while the lightly weighted Lady Mariko is of interest to anyone looking to take a punt on a longshot.

Oolong Poobong 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Edward Bethell

Windsor Castle Stakes

6.10 Royal Ascot

(Previously run over 5f)

Key trends

No more than three runs, 10/10

Top-three finish last time out, 8/10 (four won)

Adjusted RPR of at least 97, 6/10

Drawn in double figures, 6/10

Other factors

Fillies won five in a row (1996 to 2000), but only two have placed in the last ten years.

The 2022 winner Little Big Bear was RPR top-rated, but six of the other nine were between 7lb and 19lb off top.

Three winners were maidens.

Verdict

Sergei Diaghilev is likely to head the market, but his price looks short enough, especially if a low draw proves problematic. A few maidens have landed this prize in recent times and Controlla , who ran a blinder in Group 3 company on her debut when second to Victorious, can add her name to that list. Joseph O'Brien's pair Ruler's Control and One Number warrant respect, as does Green Sovereign.

Controlla 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Read more tipping ahead of day two here:

'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot

'I would expect him to leave that form a long way behind' - Tom Segal is expecting big improvement from an unexposed runner on day two at Royal Ascot

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more