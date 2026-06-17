Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day three of Royal Ascot

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Chesham Stakes

2.30 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Rated within 9lb of Racing Post Rating top-rated, eight winners in last ten runnings

Raced just once, 8/10 (six had won)

Recorded Topspeed figure of at least 63, 8/10

By a sire with a stamina index of at least 8.7f, 7/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 95, 7/10 (one exception unraced)

Other factors

Since Bach in 1999, only three winners have previously scored over this trip – September in 2017, Point Lonsdale in 2021 (both trained by Aidan O’Brien) and 2023 winner Snellen.

The record of fillies is 3-30.

Verdict

Fillies have fared reasonably well in recent times and Aperoll , who made a good impression when scoring on her debut at Newbury, looks overpriced. Aidan O'Brien's Aix La Chapelle looks like the obvious danger, while Time For The Moon and Sea Venture are a couple of others who figure prominently in calculations.

Aperoll 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

King George V Handicap

3.05 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Officially rated between 88 and 95, 10/10

Top-two finish last time, 9/10 (seven won)

Carried no more than 9st 3lb, 8/10

Previously contested a handicap, 8/10 (six won one)

Won earlier in the season, 8/10

Drawn in double figures, 7/10

Other factors

The Johnston yard has had six winners since 1995, while Ralph Beckett and William Haggas have landed four of the last five runnings between them (two each).

Only two winners had previously scored over the trip.

Verdict

Best on the trends is Into The Light , who shaped as though a return to this trip would suit when staying on strongly for second over ten furlongs at Sandown on his handicap debut. Ralph Beckett has won two of the last five runnings and his pair, Joulany and Tierra Del Toro, are worth a look. Joseph O'Brien runs four interesting handicap debutants, of which Cannes is the pick.

Into The Light 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Ribblesdale Stakes

3.40 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Raced no more than three times at two, 9/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 109, 9/10

Contested a Listed or Group race, 9/10 (only one had won a Group race)

Won one of last two starts, 7/10

Won over at least 1m2f, 6/10

Other factors

In 2022, Magical Lagoon was the first RPR top-rated winner since Banimpire in 2011. Eight of the other nine were between 5lb and 18lb off top.

Five winners had failed to shed their maiden tag the previous season.

Verdict

Legacy Link will clearly be tough if repeating the form of her Oaks second, but this is a quick turnaround following her Epsom exertions and preference is for Juddmonte's other runner, Gilded Prize . The French raider disappointed on soft ground last time, but had looked promising before and can get her career back on track. Aidan O'Brien's recent record means Composing cannot be taken lightly, although she has a fair bit to find on this step up in trip and the lightly raced Earth Shot looks like a bigger threat.

Gilded Prize 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: F-H Graffard

Gold Cup

4.15 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Sire stamina index in excess of 10.8f, 9/10

Won within last two starts, 9/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 127, 9/10

Group-race winner, 9/10 (six had won a Group 1)

Rated within 8lb of RPR top-rated, 9/10 (four were top-rated)

Won over at least 2m, 7/10

Other factors

Six winners were competing in the race for the first time (all exceptions had either won or finished second previously).

Winners of the Sagaro Stakes finished 2732246257 – the last to succeed was Estimate in 2013.

Seven favourites have won in the last decade (including one joint-favourite).

Verdict

Last year's St Leger winner Scandinavia looks likely to head the market. He looks like a major player, but Trawlerman appears a tad overpriced considering he was a convincing winner 12 months ago. Caballo De Mar also has proven stamina and decent course form, giving him a decent chance of making the frame. The improving Raheibb merits consideration, as does Sweet William, although he tends to find at least one too good at this level.

Trawlerman 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Britannia Handicap

4.50 Royal Ascot

Key trends

At least one top-three finish within last two starts, 10/10

Drawn in double figures, 9/10

Officially rated between 90 and 99, 10/10

Carried no more than 9st 2lb, 8/10

Won in current season over 7f or a mile, 8/10

Rated within 6lb of RPR top-rated, 7/10 (two were top-rated)

Previously contested a handicap, 6/10

Other factors

Five winners had previously won a handicap, while another four were making their handicap debut.

Verdict

The vote goes to Outback Heat , a course-and-distance winner last time. He came from off the pace on that occasion and should be well served by the demands of this contest. We're Goosers bolted up over a furlong shorter at Newmarket last time and could prove tough to catch, provided his low draw isn't a disadvantage. Clive Cox has a decent contender drawn on either flank in Blue Courvoisier and Langstone, and they can figure prominently on their respective sides.

Outback Heat 16:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Harry Eustace

Hampton Court Stakes

5.35 Royal Ascot

Key trends

Yet to win at this level or higher, 10/10

Adjusted RPR of at least 120, 9/10

Rated within 7lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10 (four were top-rated)

Won that season, 8/10

Beaten in a Classic trial, 8/10

Top-three finish last time, 6/10 (four won)

Other factors

Six winners had yet to win over the trip.

Five winners had failed to make the top three last time.

Verdict

After being narrowly beaten behind the subsequent winner and third in the Derby on his first two starts this term, Endorsement made short work of his rivals at Leopardstown last time and is fancied to follow up. Morshdi has a nice profile and will be a threat, provided he settles better than when fifth in the Dante last time. The lightly raced Generic is the pick of the remainder.

Endorsement 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Buckingham Palace Handicap

6.10 Royal Ascot

(removed from the meeting after 2014; reintroduced in 2020)

Key trends

At least one top-three finish within last three starts 6/6

Aged four, 6/6

Officially rated 92 to 99, 4/6

Distance winner, 5/6

Drawn in double figures, 5/6 (all five 24 or higher)

Won in a field with at least 11 runners, 4/6

Other factors

The last two winners started favourite, but the four before them returned between 12-1 and 50-1.

Verdict

Despite not getting the best of runs on his reappearance at Haydock, Cosi Bello still managed to win, marking himself out as the ideal type for this contest. He gets the nod ahead of Dance In The Storm, who was unfavoured by how the race panned out at Epsom last time. Mezcala is of interest dropped back in trip, while straight-course specialist Jamie Spencer has been booked for Norwegian raider Rock Of Cashel, who could make the frame at a big price. English Oak won this two years ago but remains 4lb above that success.

Cosi Bello 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

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