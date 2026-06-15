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Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day one of Royal Ascot
Kevin Morley examines all the action on day one of Royal Ascot
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more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the big handicap at York on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Royal Hunt Cup
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Epsom on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Epsom on Friday
more inBetting offers
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the big handicap at York on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Royal Hunt Cup
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Epsom on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Epsom on Friday
more inBetting offers
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair