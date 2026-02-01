Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingBig-Race Trends
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Leopardstown on Monday
Kevin Morley assesses the day's major races from the final day of the Dublin Racing Festival
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBig-race trends
Last updated
Copy
more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Leopardstown on Sunday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Sandown on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Ryanair Chase
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Stayers' Hurdle
more inBetting offers
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Tottenham vs Manchester City Ladbrokes betting offer: get 40-1 on a card to be shown
- Tottenham vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 odds for Haaland to have a shot on target with Coral
- Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets
- Dublin Racing Festival Sunday betting offer: Sky Bet boosts Final Demand to 50-1
more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Leopardstown on Sunday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Sandown on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Ryanair Chase
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Stayers' Hurdle
more inBetting offers
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Tottenham vs Manchester City Ladbrokes betting offer: get 40-1 on a card to be shown
- Tottenham vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 odds for Haaland to have a shot on target with Coral
- Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets
- Dublin Racing Festival Sunday betting offer: Sky Bet boosts Final Demand to 50-1