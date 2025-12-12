Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingBig-Race Trends
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Cheltenham on Saturday
Kevin Morley assesses the major races on ITV, including the December Gold Cup
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBig-race trends
Last updated
Copy
more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of Sunday's big race
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Sandown and Aintree on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Welsh Grand National
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Fairyhouse on Sunday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newbury and Newcastle on Saturday
more inBig-race trends
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of Sunday's big race
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Sandown and Aintree on Saturday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Welsh Grand National
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Fairyhouse on Sunday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newbury and Newcastle on Saturday