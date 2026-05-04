Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingAnte-Post Pricewise
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Betfred Oaks
Kevin Morley assesses the fillies' Classic at Epsom
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPremium tips
Last updated
Copy
more inPremium tips
- 'She shouldn't be this price' - Tom Segal has two Oaks tips at big odds
- 'He's likely to improve considerably' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at the Curragh and Down Royal on Monday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newmarket
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newmarket and Punchestown
- Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
more inBetting offers
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
more inPremium tips
- 'She shouldn't be this price' - Tom Segal has two Oaks tips at big odds
- 'He's likely to improve considerably' - Alan Sweetman with two fancies at the Curragh and Down Royal on Monday
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newmarket
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners at Newmarket and Punchestown
- Paul Kealy bags a 5-1 winner - find out his remaining tips for 2,000 Guineas day including a big outsider in the Classic
more inBetting offers
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650