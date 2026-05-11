Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:07 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:07 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAnte-Post Pricewise
premium

'There's every chance he'll improve a lot' - Tom Segal has a 25-1 fancy for the Derby

Pricewise takes aim at the colts' Classic at Epsom

author image
Tipster

Racing Post+ Tipping is our to p-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? This is the perfect time to join as Tom Segal takes aim at the big summer races, including an expanded Royal Ascot Ante-Post Pricewise series kicking off with the Gold Cup on May 19 and the Prince of Wales's Stakes on May 20.

We're currently offering 20% off all Racing Post+ packages using the code ASCOTPW20 – click here for Racing Post+ Ultimate to get the full range of our award-winning content, or click here to get Racing Post+ Tipping to get all Tom Segal's tips plus the rest of our fantastic tipping team.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise