'Six furlongs looks her optimum trip' - Tom Segal has 33-1 and 25-1 tips for the Commonwealth Cup

Racing Post+ Tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? This is the perfect time to join as Tom Segal takes aim at the big summer races, including an expanded Royal Ascot Ante-Post Pricewise series, which kicked off last week with the Gold Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes.

We're currently offering 20% off all Racing Post+ packages using the code ASCOTPW20 – click here for Racing Post+ Ultimate to get the full range of our award-winning content, or click here to get Racing Post+ Tipping to get all Tom Segal's tips plus the rest of our fantastic tipping team.