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'It is without much hesitation that I suggest him as the best bet' - Tom Segal's verdict on the season's final Classic
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more inAnte-post Pricewise
- Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him' - Tom Segal tackles another big York handicap after his 20-1 John Smith's Cup stunner
- 'Plenty have come to Goodwood and left with their tails between their legs' - Tom Segal has a strong fancy to beat Bow Echo
- 'Rule out Aidan O'Brien at your peril, this one's world class' - Tom Segal has a horse to beat the favourite in the King George
- 'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
more inAnte-post Pricewise
- Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him' - Tom Segal tackles another big York handicap after his 20-1 John Smith's Cup stunner
- 'Plenty have come to Goodwood and left with their tails between their legs' - Tom Segal has a strong fancy to beat Bow Echo
- 'Rule out Aidan O'Brien at your peril, this one's world class' - Tom Segal has a horse to beat the favourite in the King George
- 'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup