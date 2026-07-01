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TippingPaul Kealy
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'I wouldn't be laying him at a double-figure price' - Paul Kealy is eyeing a shock result in the Eclipse
Our Weekender tipster with his ante-post fancies for Saturday's action
Could there be a shock result in the Coral-Eclipse?Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Published on inAnte-post tips
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