'He's very well handicapped and could go to Newbury' - quotes on a raft of Coral Gold Cup entries

Lucinda Russell, joint trainer of Myretown

His target is the Coral Gold Cup, but we’ve also put him in the Betfair Chase at Haydock the week before in case the ground is looking as if it will be too quick at Newbury.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Grey Dawning, Protektorat, Riskintheground, Doyen Quest, Heltenham and Panic Attack

Grey Dawning is going for the Betfair Chase while Protektorat is probably going for a race at Cheltenham on November 16 before we think about Newbury. The others are possibles. Doyen Quest is running at Exeter on Friday, so we’ll see how he gets on there before we make any decisions about future targets.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Resplendent Grey

The plan of action will be the Coral Gold Cup with him as he had a lovely prep run when winning at Carlisle last weekend. It'll be interesting to see what the handicapper does, but he’s entitled to come on for that and there's a nice gap between the races.